Bowman & Co S.C. Buys Shares of 12,500 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 44.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 52,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

NYCB opened at $10.34 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

