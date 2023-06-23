Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.34 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

