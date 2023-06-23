Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.9% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 403,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 341,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,730,000 after acquiring an additional 133,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $388.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.94.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

