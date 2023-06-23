Bowman & Co S.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

