Bowman & Co S.C. Reduces Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

