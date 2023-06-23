Bremer Bank National Association Buys 47 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $679.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

