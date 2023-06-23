Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 559,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,956. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

