Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $871,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $104.33. 606,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,551. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

