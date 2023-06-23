Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.69 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,317 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.62. 141,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,329. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

