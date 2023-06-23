Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,020 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.7% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $81.93. 584,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

