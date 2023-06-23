Bremer Bank National Association Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Booking were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $52.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,625.43. 58,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,389. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,644.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,452.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.