Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $827.25. The company had a trading volume of 503,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $716.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.27. The stock has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

