Brokerages Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target at $44.18

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.67 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 203,149.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,103,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,103,102 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

