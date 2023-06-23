Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Price Target at $28.68

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.