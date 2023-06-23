Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $20.29

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLAR. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

