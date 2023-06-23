Brokers Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

