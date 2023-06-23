Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.19

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 2794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.73.

About Brompton Oil Split

(Get Rating)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Oil Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Oil Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.