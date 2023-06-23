Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.04. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 147,825 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 394,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

