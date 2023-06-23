Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.04. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 147,825 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
