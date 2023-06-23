Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $17.31 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

