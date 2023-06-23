Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

