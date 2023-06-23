Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.