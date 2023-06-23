Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 539,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

