Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $401,000 Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

