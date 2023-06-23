Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

