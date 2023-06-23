Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

