Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

