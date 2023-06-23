Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

