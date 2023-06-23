Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 547 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,502,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.30 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.