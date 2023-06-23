Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$3.25 Price Target for Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$93,100.00.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

