Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.10

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.10 and traded as low as C$34.76. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.98, with a volume of 838,153 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CU. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.07.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3176704 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.