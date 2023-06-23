CannabisCoin Market Cap Reaches $453,035.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $453,035.60 and approximately $4.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

