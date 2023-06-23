Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.43

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €169.43 ($184.16) and traded as high as €178.35 ($193.86). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.80 ($192.17), with a volume of 245,504 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €169.46.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.