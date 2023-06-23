Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.43

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €169.43 ($184.16) and traded as high as €178.35 ($193.86). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.80 ($192.17), with a volume of 245,504 shares.
Capgemini Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €165.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €169.46.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
