Capitol Family Office Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.53. 92,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,435. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32.

