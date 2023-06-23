Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $178.40

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.40 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 397884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.20).

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.56. The company has a market capitalization of £266.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 52.27%. This is an increase from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

