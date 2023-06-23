Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) versus Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Financial Comparison

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.01, indicating that its stock price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kidpik has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Kidpik’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kidpik $16.18 million 0.56 -$7.61 million ($1.01) -1.16

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kidpik.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Kidpik -47.92% -80.68% -46.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

