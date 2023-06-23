Carl C. Icahn Purchases 9,165 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. 1,246,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

