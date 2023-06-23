Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €103.40 ($112.39) and last traded at €104.00 ($113.04). 91,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €105.20 ($114.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €162.00 ($176.09) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €114.31 and its 200-day moving average is €123.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

