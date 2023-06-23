Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Increased by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,009,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $240.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

