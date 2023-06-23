CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of KMX opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Institutional Trading of CarMax
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on CarMax from StockNews.com
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.