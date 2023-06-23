Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) & TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Head-To-Head Review

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carnival Co. & and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 2 3 11 0 2.56 TUI 0 3 2 0 2.40

Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential downside of 15.19%. TUI has a consensus price target of $995.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,257.86%. Given TUI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TUI is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $12.17 billion 1.45 -$6.09 billion ($4.08) -3.87 TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 22.35

This table compares Carnival Co. & and TUI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TUI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &. Carnival Co. & is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -32.68% -57.75% -8.27% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TUI beats Carnival Co. & on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands. The company operates 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 134 aircraft; and 16 cruise liners, as well as 418 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

