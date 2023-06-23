Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 21.1% Higher

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) was up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 215,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 95,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

