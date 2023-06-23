Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.60

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.67 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

