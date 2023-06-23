Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

