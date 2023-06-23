Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $231.48 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.