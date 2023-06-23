Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $14.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.