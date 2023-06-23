Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. The stock traded as high as $152.75 and last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 460495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.87.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock worth $102,736,557 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

