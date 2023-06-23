Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,753 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,402,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

