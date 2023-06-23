Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 689 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after purchasing an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. 260,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

