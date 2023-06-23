Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.99. 23,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,506. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $363.59 and a one year high of $497.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.70. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

